UK Cabinet proclaims Brexit unity _ but many hurdles ahead

UK Cabinet proclaims Brexit unity _ but many hurdles ahead

LONDON (AP) - Britain's prime minister is claiming victory in her bid to unite her fractious Cabinet behind her Brexit policy, but many hurdles lie ahead.

Theresa May is seeking to squelch public dissent from Conservative Party colleagues by warning ministers she will no longer tolerate public criticism of government policy, now that the Cabinet has backed her following a 12-hour meeting that ended late Friday night.

In widely broadcast comments, May says the Cabinet endorsed plans for a future free-trade deal with the European Union that would keep some close ties to the bloc even as it ends freedom of movement between Britain and the EU.

It's unclear how EU negotiators will react to the plan.

The proposal has angered some hard-line Brexiteers who favor a more complete break with the EU.

