Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 14 3 .824 -
Princeton (Rays) 11 6 .647 3
Danville (Braves) 9 7 .563
Pulaski (Yankees) 7 10 .412 7
Burlington (Royals) 2 15 .118 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Kingsport (Mets) 9 6 .600 -
Elizabethton (Twins) 8 7 .533 1
Bristol (Pirates) 8 8 .500
Johnson City (Cardinals) 7 8 .467 2
Greeneville (Astros) 5 10 .333 4

Friday's Games

Danville at Greeneville, ppd.

Kingsport at Elizabethton, ppd.

Princeton 5, Burlington 2, 10 innings

Johnson City at Bristol, ppd.

Bluefield 6, Pulaski 5, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Danville at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Greeneville at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Greeneville at Burlington, 2 p.m.

Pulaski at Johnson City, 5 p.m.

Danville at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Bristol, 6 p.m.

Kingsport at Bluefield, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

