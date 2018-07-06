Thai coach apologizes to parents as boys write they're OK - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Thai coach apologizes to parents as boys write they're OK

MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) - The soccer coach trapped in a cave with 12 Thai boys has apologized to their parents in the first letter he and the team have sent out through divers.

The 25-year-old coach says: "To the parents of all the kids, right now the kids are all fine, the crew are taking good care. I promise I will care for the kids as best as possible. I want to say thanks for all the support and I want to apologize to the parents."

Rescuers say they won't immediately attempt an underwater evacuation because the boys have not yet learned adequate diving skills. But if heavy rains start again, divers will try to take the boys out right away.

The boys also wrote they are doing well and missing their families.

