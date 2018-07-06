Hanover woman wins $1 million in Virginia Lottery

A Hanover woman won a $1 million prize from a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket.

Joan Hennis was cashing in a $50 winner at the Fas Mart on Sliding Hill Road when she decided to get a "100X the Money" ticket.

“Something just told me to buy another one,” Hennis said.

That "something" didn't lie - turns out the ticket was worth a million dollars!

“I said, ‘No, this can’t be true!’ I thought it was a joke,” Hennis said.

Hennis won one of the three $1 million prizes for the "100X the Money" game. The top prize, $10 million, is still out there.

Hennis opted to take the one-time cash option of $630,915 before taxes.

