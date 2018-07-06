Info on 4,700 patients at VCU Health System 'inappropriately accessed'

VCU Health System says an employee "inappropriately accessed" health information for about 4,700 people or their children.

They say there is "no indication that the private health information has been or will be used for any malicious purposes."

An investigation found that an employee accessed the information between Jan. 3, 2003 and May 10, 2018. The information includes patients’ full names, home addresses, dates of birth, medical record numbers, health care providers, visit dates, health insurance information and other medical information, and in some cases, Social Security numbers.

VCU Health System says the employee has been terminated.

Anyone with questions should call their toll-free line at (877) 846-9080, Mondays through Fridays, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

VCU Health System says they will also offer one year of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to people whose SSN was accessed.

