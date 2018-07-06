Belgium eliminates Brazil from World Cup, wins 2-1

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Brazil's Fernandinho, second right, scores an own goal past Brazil goalkeeper Alisson during the quarterfinal match between Brazil and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena, in Kazan, Russia, Friday, July 6,...

(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). Brazil goalkeeper Alisson, center, fails to stop Belgium's first goal during the quarterfinal match between Brazil and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena, in Kazan, Russia, Friday, July 6, 2018.

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Brazil's Fernandinho, left, and Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne challenge for the ball during the quarterfinal match between Brazil and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena, in Kazan, Russia, Friday, July 6, 2018.

(AP Photo/Francisco Seco). Brazil goalkeeper Alisson sits on the pitch after Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, left, scored his side's second goal during the quarterfinal match between Brazil and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena, in Kaz...

(AP Photo/Francisco Seco). Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne scores his side's second goal during the quarterfinal match between Brazil and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena, in Kazan, Russia, Friday, July 6, 2018.

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

KAZAN, Russia (AP) - Belgium reached the World Cup semifinals for the first time in 32 years by holding off five-time champion Brazil 2-1 Friday, sending Neymar home without living up to the expectations of being soccer's most expensive player.

Kevin De Bruyne put Belgium up 2-0 by completing a counterattack led by Romelu Lukaku in the 31st minute.

The opener came after a bit of good fortune. Fernandinho's trailing arm inadvertently helped Belgium captain Vincent Kompany's header land in his own net in the 13th.

As Belgium lost cohesiveness in the second half and Brazil's changes stirred the team, substitute Renato Augusto reduced the deficit with a header in the 76th.

But it was too late for Brazil to muster an equalizer as efforts to force the game into extra time were thwarted by Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Belgium will face France in the semifinals on Tuesday in St. Petersburg.

