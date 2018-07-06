Leandra English, who sued Trump, to resign from CFPB - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Leandra English, who sued Trump, to resign from CFPB

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Leandra English, the deputy director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau who unsuccessfully sued President Donald Trump for control of the consumer watchdog agency, said Friday she plans to resign next week.

English was the chief of staff for Richard Cordray, President Barack Obama's director of the bureau. She was promoted to deputy director shortly before Cordray resigned in late November. Citing the law that created the bureau, English and Cordray both argued that she was now the acting director of the bureau.

President Trump, citing longstanding laws over presidential appointees, named his budget director, Mick Mulvaney, as acting director of the bureau. It created a standoff between the White House and the CFPB, and it was unclear for several days who was actually in charge of the bureau.

Congressional Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, and consumer groups backed English's legal claim for control of the regulator while banking groups, and Republicans, pushed Mulvaney's claim.

English quickly sued to block Mulvaney's appointment, but federal judges repeatedly ruled that President Trump had the power to appoint who he wanted into federal agencies. After Mulvaney was clearly in control of the bureau, English was largely sidelined by the current administration.

Under Mulvaney, the bureau has taken a much more industry-friendly approach to banks, credit card companies and payday lenders. The bureau is looking to roll back much of the regulations put into place under President Obama and has considerably dropped its rate of enforcement.

"I want to thank all of the CFPB's dedicated career civil servants for your important work on behalf of consumers," English said in a statement.

English said she plans to drop her lawsuit against the White House as well, citing the fact that President Trump in June nominated Kathy Kraninger to be the next permanent director for the bureau. The Senate Banking Committee is holding a confirmation hearing over Trump's nominee later this month.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Judge weighs in on struggle surrounding Marvel's Stan Lee

    Judge weighs in on struggle surrounding Marvel's Stan Lee

    Friday, July 6 2018 2:52 PM EDT2018-07-06 18:52:27 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-07-06 20:34:41 GMT
    A judge has found that an attorney who had obtained an elder-abuse restraining order on behalf of Stan Lee does not in fact represent him, in a rare public airing of the private power struggle surrounding the...More >>
    A judge has found that an attorney who had obtained an elder-abuse restraining order on behalf of Stan Lee does not in fact represent him, in a rare public airing of the private power struggle surrounding the 95-year-old behind Marvel Comics.More >>

  • Trump disses Bush's 'Points of Light' volunteerism program

    Trump disses Bush's 'Points of Light' volunteerism program

    Friday, July 6 2018 3:17 PM EDT2018-07-06 19:17:20 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-07-06 20:27:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in support of Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., and GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana ExpoPark, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Great Falls, Mont.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in support of Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., and GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana ExpoPark, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Great Falls, Mont.
    A former White House press secretary says President Donald Trump was "rude" to dis former President George H.W. Bush's promotion of volunteerism.More >>
    A former White House press secretary says President Donald Trump was "rude" to dis former President George H.W. Bush's promotion of volunteerism.More >>

  • $1.1M awarded to preserve African-American historic sites

    $1.1M awarded to preserve African-American historic sites

    Friday, July 6 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-07-06 15:42:03 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-07-06 19:54:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 11, 2004 file photo, the Mountain View Officers' Club, built in 1942, is shown, at Ft. Huachuca, Ariz. The structure is the last of over 14,000 wooden structures built at the fort to house, trai...(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 11, 2004 file photo, the Mountain View Officers' Club, built in 1942, is shown, at Ft. Huachuca, Ariz. The structure is the last of over 14,000 wooden structures built at the fort to house, trai...
    A historic preservation group is awarding $1.1 million to help support important African-American historic sites.More >>
    A historic preservation group is awarding $1.1 million to help support important African-American historic sites.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly