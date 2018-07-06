State trial likely first for man charged in fatal car attack

VCU Health System says there is "no indication that the private health information has been or will be used for any malicious purposes."More >>
Lawyers for Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, say their client has been in solitary confinement as he awaits trial on financial charges.More >>
Police took the woman into custody after the shooting on Rosegill Road, but she has not been charged. The man, identified as 35-year-old Soktha Peou, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
A man accused in a deadly car attack on protesters opposing a white nationalist rally in Virginia appears likely to go on trial on state charges before he's tried on federal hate crime charges that carry a...More >>
Frank Crump is associated with several Richmond Restaurants - including GFC Catering, where he is listed as the chef and owner. He's now a no-show for at least two couples that were getting married.More >>
An elderly woman was severely beaten, shot and raped following a home invasion in the historic Huntridge Park neighborhood.More >>
A video posted on the Facebook page of Jasmine Edwards on July 4, seen more than 4 million times, shows what happened after Adam Bloom questioned whether she was allowed to be at the pool.More >>
Only restaurant chains with a national footprint are included in the rankings.More >>
Some of the men who claim they were molested by a now-dead team doctor decades ago at Ohio State University say he wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained.More >>
The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship.More >>
Authorities from multiple agencies are still searching for Pretty Boy Floyd, a convicted killer who escaped from prison Thursday afternoon.More >>
Police say the alleged victims are 13 and 14 years old, and the incident happened in Bowling Green. Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for the three men on two counts of kidnapping and rape.More >>
She said the creatures have invaded her apartment despite the fact that the management company sprayed her apartment, and now she wants to leave.More >>
Anne Messiano used racial slurs for African Americans and Latinos. She was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.More >>
Investigators in Holmes County are investigating what they're calling a murder-suicide. They say a young father from Madison County shot and killed his one-year-old daughter then turned the gun on himself. All of this during a pursuit in the delta.More >>
