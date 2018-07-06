State trial likely first for man charged in fatal car attack

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A man accused in a deadly car attack on protesters opposing a white nationalist rally in Virginia appears likely to go on trial on state charges before he's tried on federal hate crime charges that carry a possible death penalty.

In a joint motion filed Thursday, federal prosecutors and 21-year-old James Alex Fields Jr.'s defense attorneys said they need until at least December to prepare for the "complex" federal case. Fields' state trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 26.

The two sides said they agree that the state trial and its outcome "may provide information that is material" to a determination by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions whether to seek the death penalty in the federal case.

Fields is accused of killing one woman and injuring dozens more.

