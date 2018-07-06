Report: Mickelson says $10M match with Woods in the works - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Report: Mickelson says $10M match with Woods in the works

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2018, file photo, Phil Mickelson, left, and Tiger Woods shake hands after the first round of the Players Championship golf tournament, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Golf.com is reporting that Phil Mick... (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2018, file photo, Phil Mickelson, left, and Tiger Woods shake hands after the first round of the Players Championship golf tournament, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Golf.com is reporting that Phil Mick...

NEW YORK (AP) - Golf.com is reporting that Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are contemplating a $10 million winner-take-all exhibition match.

The report says Mickelson was hopeful the match would have taken place on July 3 in Las Vegas, except that negotiations with a television network and corporate support could not be worked out in time.

Mickelson says they are working on a different date.

Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, declined to comment on the report.

Woods was involved in made-for-TV exhibitions some 15 years ago. They evolved from singles matches with David Duval and Sergio Garcia to team matches, one of them a mixed team exhibition. Mickelson was part of just one of those matches.

Mickelson playfully hinted at such a match when he and Woods were in the same group at The Players Championship.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Singer Chris Brown arrested for felony battery in Florida

    Singer Chris Brown arrested for felony battery in Florida

    Friday, July 6 2018 6:38 AM EDT2018-07-06 10:38:32 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 1:22 PM EDT2018-07-06 17:22:24 GMT
    The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/CNN)The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

    Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

    More >>

    Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

    More >>

  • $1.1M awarded to preserve African-American historic sites

    $1.1M awarded to preserve African-American historic sites

    Friday, July 6 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-07-06 15:42:03 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 1:18 PM EDT2018-07-06 17:18:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 11, 2004 file photo, the Mountain View Officers' Club, built in 1942, is shown, at Ft. Huachuca, Ariz. The structure is the last of over 14,000 wooden structures built at the fort to house, trai...(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 11, 2004 file photo, the Mountain View Officers' Club, built in 1942, is shown, at Ft. Huachuca, Ariz. The structure is the last of over 14,000 wooden structures built at the fort to house, trai...
    A historic preservation group is awarding $1.1 million to help support important African-American historic sites.More >>
    A historic preservation group is awarding $1.1 million to help support important African-American historic sites.More >>

  • James Woods suggests his agent dropped him over politics

    James Woods suggests his agent dropped him over politics

    Thursday, July 5 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-07-05 18:19:19 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 1:18 PM EDT2018-07-06 17:18:04 GMT
    Citing patriotism, James Woods' agent dropped the actor as a client in a July 4th email Woods shared on Twitter.More >>
    Citing patriotism, James Woods' agent dropped the actor as a client in a July 4th email Woods shared on Twitter.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly