Maryland releases subpoenas for records in FBI hoops probe

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Maryland has joined the list of schools to receive a grand jury subpoena seeking records in the ongoing federal corruption investigation into college basketball.

The school released two subpoenas to The Associated Press and other media outlets Friday in response to public records requests. That follows North Carolina State's release in March of a similar subpoena seeking communication records between school officials and its former coaching staff, and ex-Wolfpack guard Dennis Smith Jr. and his representatives.

A March subpoena to Maryland sought communications or any information regarding possible improper payments to a former Maryland player - whose name is redacted - or that player's family. It also sought the personnel file of men's basketball assistant coach Orlando Ranson.

A June subpoena sought records tied to "the recruitment, eligibility and/or amateur status" of Silvio De Sousa, who played his freshman season at Kansas last year.

In a statement, Maryland says it has complied with the subpoenas by providing records.

"None of the responsive records shows evidence of any violations of applicable laws or NCAA bylaws by university coaches, staff or players," the school said. "The university has cooperated and will continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing federal investigation."

The multiyear investigation became public in September when federal prosecutors announced they had charged 10 men - including assistant coaches at Arizona, Auburn, USC and Oklahoma State along with a top Adidas executive - in a fraud and bribery scandal.

The case involves hundreds of thousands of dollars in alleged bribes and kickbacks designed to influence recruits on choosing a school, agent or apparel company. It has entangled schools such as N.C. State, Kansas, Louisville and Miami, among others, though prosecutors withdrew a criminal complaint in February against one of the defendants.

The impact included the ouster of Louisville's Hall of Fame head coach Rick Pitino - who was not charged criminally - while top Cardinals recruit Brian Bowen transferred to South Carolina but was never cleared to play. Bowen declared for the NBA draft but went undrafted.

The case also led to the creation of a commission in October seeking to reform the sport. That group, led by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, issued its report in April and the NCAA has been reviewing those recommendations for possible implementation ahead of next season.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.