Maryland releases subpoenas for records in FBI hoops probe

By AARON BEARD
AP Basketball Writer
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Maryland has joined the list of schools to receive a grand jury subpoena seeking records in the ongoing federal corruption investigation into college basketball.
The school released two subpoenas to The Associated Press and other media outlets Friday in response to public records requests. That follows North Carolina State's release in March of a similar subpoena seeking communication records between school officials and its former coaching staff, and ex-Wolfpack guard Dennis Smith Jr. and his representatives.
A March subpoena to Maryland sought communications or any information regarding possible improper payments to a former Maryland player - whose name is redacted - or that player's family. It also sought the personnel file of men's basketball assistant coach Orlando Ranson.
A June subpoena sought records tied to "the recruitment, eligibility and/or amateur status" of Silvio De Sousa, who played his freshman season at Kansas last year.
In a statement, Maryland says it has complied with the subpoenas by providing records.
"None of the responsive records shows evidence of any violations of applicable laws or NCAA bylaws by university coaches, staff or players," the school said. "The university has cooperated and will continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing federal investigation."
The multiyear investigation became public in September when federal prosecutors announced they had charged 10 men - including assistant coaches at Arizona, Auburn, USC and Oklahoma State along with a top Adidas executive - in a fraud and bribery scandal.
The case involves hundreds of thousands of dollars in alleged bribes and kickbacks designed to influence recruits on choosing a school, agent or apparel company. It has entangled schools such as N.C. State, Kansas, Louisville and Miami, among others, though prosecutors withdrew a criminal complaint in February against one of the defendants.
The impact included the ouster of Louisville's Hall of Fame head coach Rick Pitino - who was not charged criminally - while top Cardinals recruit Brian Bowen transferred to South Carolina but was never cleared to play. Bowen declared for the NBA draft but went undrafted.
The case also led to the creation of a commission in October seeking to reform the sport. That group, led by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, issued its report in April and the NCAA has been reviewing those recommendations for possible implementation ahead of next season.
___
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.More >>
Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.More >>
The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenshipMore >>
The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenshipMore >>
Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of divisionMore >>
Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of divisionMore >>
Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contestMore >>
Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contestMore >>
Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire dangerMore >>
Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire dangerMore >>
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsMore >>
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsMore >>
President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidatesMore >>
President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidatesMore >>
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsMore >>
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsMore >>
A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curbMore >>
A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curbMore >>
President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capitalMore >>
President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capitalMore >>
A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tubMore >>
A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tubMore >>