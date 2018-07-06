Maryland releases subpoenas for records in FBI hoops probe - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Maryland releases subpoenas for records in FBI hoops probe

By AARON BEARD
AP Basketball Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Maryland has joined the list of schools to receive a grand jury subpoena seeking records in the ongoing federal corruption investigation into college basketball.

The school released two subpoenas to The Associated Press and other outlets Friday in response to public-records requests. That follows North Carolina State's release in March of a similar subpoena seeking communication records between school officials and its former coaching staff, and ex-Wolfpack guard Dennis Smith Jr. and his representatives.

A March subpoena to Maryland sought any information regarding possible improper payments to a former Maryland player, whose name is redacted. It also sought the personnel file of men's basketball assistant coach Orlando Ranson.

A June subpoena sought records tied to the recruitment of Silvio De Sousa, who played his freshman season at Kansas last year.

In a statement, Maryland says it has provided records and that none showed violations of law or NCAA bylaws by university coaches, staff or players.

