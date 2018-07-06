2-time World Cup winner Ronaldo to refs: Protect Neymar - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

2-time World Cup winner Ronaldo to refs: Protect Neymar

(AP Photo/Andre Penner). Brazil's Neymar, left, practices with teammates during a official training session on the eve of the quarterfinal match between Brazil and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Tsentralny stadium in Kazan, Russia, Thursday, J... (AP Photo/Andre Penner). Brazil's Neymar, left, practices with teammates during a official training session on the eve of the quarterfinal match between Brazil and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Tsentralny stadium in Kazan, Russia, Thursday, J...

By The Associated Press

Two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo has a message to referees in Brazil: Protect Neymar.

Speaking to "PodcastOne Sports Now," Ronaldo told guest host Rob Harris that critics of Neymar's theatrics during games are "stupid and don't understand about football."

"The defenders are very strong with him and not legal," said Ronaldo, who won the 1994 and 2002 World Cup with Brazil.

Harris gets the verdict from another former World Cup winner, Lothar Matthaeus, on the early exit for holder Germany and his analysis of the quarterfinals in Russia.

The latest stop on Harris' tour of Russia for The Associated Press is at Joseph Stalin's formerly secret bunker in Samara.

AP Sports Writer Ronald Blum discusses the increasingly prominent role for female broadcasters at this World Cup.

FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani tells the podcast what a senior executive of soccer's governing body does at the World Cup and reflects on whether the United States team has been missed in Russia.

__

For more AP podcasts: https://apnews.com/tag/Podcasts

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • $1.1M awarded to preserve African-American historic sites

    $1.1M awarded to preserve African-American historic sites

    Friday, July 6 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-07-06 15:42:03 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-07-06 15:48:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 11, 2004 file photo, the Mountain View Officers' Club, built in 1942, is shown, at Ft. Huachuca, Ariz. The structure is the last of over 14,000 wooden structures built at the fort to house, trai...(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 11, 2004 file photo, the Mountain View Officers' Club, built in 1942, is shown, at Ft. Huachuca, Ariz. The structure is the last of over 14,000 wooden structures built at the fort to house, trai...
    A historic preservation group is awarding $1.1 million to help support important African-American historic sites.More >>
    A historic preservation group is awarding $1.1 million to help support important African-American historic sites.More >>

  • Singer Chris Brown arrested for felony battery in Florida

    Singer Chris Brown arrested for felony battery in Florida

    Friday, July 6 2018 6:38 AM EDT2018-07-06 10:38:32 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-07-06 15:48:03 GMT
    The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/CNN)The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

    Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

    More >>

    Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

    More >>

  • US English World Cup viewers drop 38 percent through last 16

    US English World Cup viewers drop 38 percent through last 16

    Friday, July 6 2018 11:41 AM EDT2018-07-06 15:41:53 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-07-06 15:48:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Vincent). Uruguay's Luis Suarez points during the quarterfinal match between Uruguay and France at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Friday, July 6, 2018.(AP Photo/David Vincent). Uruguay's Luis Suarez points during the quarterfinal match between Uruguay and France at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Friday, July 6, 2018.
    U.S. English-language television viewers for the World Cup's round of 16 in Russia were down 27 percent from four years ago, leaving the tournament 38 percent below 2014's level.More >>
    U.S. English-language television viewers for the World Cup's round of 16 in Russia were down 27 percent from four years ago, leaving the tournament 38 percent below 2014's level.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly