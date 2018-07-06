Qatar's emir says there's no deal with Russia over missiles - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Qatar's emir says there's no deal with Russia over missiles

(AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu). French President Emmanuel Macron gestures, as he shakes hands with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, after their bi-lateral meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Friday, July 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu). French President Emmanuel Macron gestures, as he shakes hands with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, after their bi-lateral meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Friday, July 6, 2018.
(Ian Langsdon/Pool Photo via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani shake hands after holding a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Friday, July 6, 2018. (Ian Langsdon/Pool Photo via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani shake hands after holding a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Friday, July 6, 2018.
(Ian Langsdon/Pool Photo via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, tight, attends a meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Friday, July 6, 2018. (Ian Langsdon/Pool Photo via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, tight, attends a meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Friday, July 6, 2018.
(Ian Langsdon/Pool Photo via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani hold a joint press conference after their meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Friday, July 6, 2018. (Ian Langsdon/Pool Photo via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani hold a joint press conference after their meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Friday, July 6, 2018.
(AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu). French President Emmanuel Macron stands among French Republican Guards as the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani leaves, after their bi-lateral meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Friday, July 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu). French President Emmanuel Macron stands among French Republican Guards as the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani leaves, after their bi-lateral meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Friday, July 6, 2018.

PARIS (AP) - Qatar's emir said his country has not reached a deal yet over the purchase of Russia's most advanced air defense missile system.

In a news conference in Paris on Friday, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said "it's true we discussed it ... Until now, there's nothing." He declined to provide details.

Last month, French newspaper Le Monde reported that Saudi Arabia asked France to help prevent Qatar from buying Russia's S-400 missile system.

Saudi King Salman expressed his concerns over the potential deal in a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron said France won't interfere in the discussions with Russia.

Saudi Arabia and other Arab neighbors have been embroiled in a diplomatic standoff with Qatar since last year, claiming it funds terrorism, which it denies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • $1.1M awarded to preserve African-American historic sites

    $1.1M awarded to preserve African-American historic sites

    Friday, July 6 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-07-06 15:42:03 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-07-06 15:48:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 11, 2004 file photo, the Mountain View Officers' Club, built in 1942, is shown, at Ft. Huachuca, Ariz. The structure is the last of over 14,000 wooden structures built at the fort to house, trai...(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 11, 2004 file photo, the Mountain View Officers' Club, built in 1942, is shown, at Ft. Huachuca, Ariz. The structure is the last of over 14,000 wooden structures built at the fort to house, trai...
    A historic preservation group is awarding $1.1 million to help support important African-American historic sites.More >>
    A historic preservation group is awarding $1.1 million to help support important African-American historic sites.More >>

  • Singer Chris Brown arrested for felony battery in Florida

    Singer Chris Brown arrested for felony battery in Florida

    Friday, July 6 2018 6:38 AM EDT2018-07-06 10:38:32 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-07-06 15:48:03 GMT
    The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/CNN)The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

    Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

    More >>

    Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

    More >>

  • US English World Cup viewers drop 38 percent through last 16

    US English World Cup viewers drop 38 percent through last 16

    Friday, July 6 2018 11:41 AM EDT2018-07-06 15:41:53 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-07-06 15:48:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Vincent). Uruguay's Luis Suarez points during the quarterfinal match between Uruguay and France at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Friday, July 6, 2018.(AP Photo/David Vincent). Uruguay's Luis Suarez points during the quarterfinal match between Uruguay and France at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Friday, July 6, 2018.
    U.S. English-language television viewers for the World Cup's round of 16 in Russia were down 27 percent from four years ago, leaving the tournament 38 percent below 2014's level.More >>
    U.S. English-language television viewers for the World Cup's round of 16 in Russia were down 27 percent from four years ago, leaving the tournament 38 percent below 2014's level.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly