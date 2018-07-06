German police ask for help in search for kangaroo mom, joey - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

German police ask for help in search for kangaroo mom, joey

BERLIN (AP) - German police are appealing to the public for help in their search for a kangaroo and her baby that went missing from a zoo earlier this week.

Police in the central German state of Thuringia said Friday that the mother and her joey disappeared after a fence at an animal enclosure in the village of Meuselwitz was cut. It was unclear whether thieves intended to steal the animals or just the contents of a nearby donation box, which was also discovered cut open Wednesday morning.

Police said a witness reported seeing a kangaroo hopping through a forest in the neighboring state of Saxony on Thursday night.

Authorities are warning the public not to try to capture the kangaroos on their own.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

