German police ask for help in search for kangaroo mom, joey

BERLIN (AP) - German police are appealing to the public for help in their search for a kangaroo and her baby that went missing from a zoo earlier this week.
Police in the central German state of Thuringia said Friday that the mother and her joey disappeared after a fence at an animal enclosure in the village of Meuselwitz was cut. It was unclear whether thieves intended to steal the animals or just the contents of a nearby donation box, which was also discovered cut open Wednesday morning.
Police said a witness reported seeing a kangaroo hopping through a forest in the neighboring state of Saxony on Thursday night.
Authorities are warning the public not to try to capture the kangaroos on their own.
