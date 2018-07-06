Police identify man found dead on side of Chesterfield County road

Police have identified the body of a man found on the side of the road in Chesterfield County last month.

Chesterfield County Police have identified the man as Theodore K. Helseth, 26, of Williamsburg.

Police were called on June 24 to the 6800 block of Woodpecker Road for the report of a body found.

His body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner. A cause of death has not been determined, but officials say there are no signs of foul play.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

