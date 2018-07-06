The Latest: Third round underway at Wimbledon

(AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Spain's Garbine Muguruza leaves the court after losing her women's singles match against Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium, on the fourth day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 5, 2018.

(AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Kevin Anderson of South Africa serves to Andreas Seppi of Italy during their men's singles match on the fourth day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 5, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The third round is underway at Wimbledon.

Eighth-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa was among the early starters on Day 5 as he faced No. 25 Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany on No. 2 Court looking to advance to the second week of the Grand Slam tournament for the fourth time.

In the women's draw, No. 10 Madison Keys of the United States was playing Evgeniya Rodina of Russia. The winner could face Serena Williams in the fourth round, if the seven-time champion gets past Kristina Mladenovic later Friday.

___

11:05 a.m.

Roger Federer and Serena Williams will try to avoid further upsets at Wimbledon as the third round begins on Friday.

Federer was set to play Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany and Williams faced Kristina Mladenovic of France as they continue their quests for a ninth and eighth Wimbledon title, respectively.

Williams finds herself the favorite again after defending champion Garbine Muguruza lost on Thursday, meaning only two of the top-eight seeded women are still in the field.

No. 3 Marin Cilic also lost on Thursday, becoming the third of the men's top-10 seeds to go out.

Five-time champion Venus Williams was also in action, facing Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.

___

