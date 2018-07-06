Crews battle house fire in Henrico County

The fire was out in about 30 minutes. (Source: NBC12)

Firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke during an early morning house fire in Henrico.

Crews were called around 4 a.m. to the 4800 block of Brittles Lane off of Williamsburg Road.

Neighbors reported several people might be trapped inside, but firefighters found no one in the home.

The fire was put out in about 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

