German pharmacist gets 12 years for diluting cancer drugs - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

German pharmacist gets 12 years for diluting cancer drugs

BERLIN (AP) - A court in western Germany has sentenced a pharmacist to 12 years in prison for diluting cancer drugs on a massive scale in order to finance his luxury lifestyle.

In its ruling Friday, the Essen regional court said defendant Peter S. had manipulated at least 14,000 drugs, the quality of which was "not insignificantly" diminished. The offenses took place in nearby Bottrop between 2012 and 2016.

Prosecutors accused the 48-year-old, whose surname wasn't provided for privacy reasons, of harming at least 27 patients, although earlier estimates put the number far higher.

The defendant allegedly obtained more than 50 million euros ($58 million) through the fraud, and used the money to build a villa with a large water slide.

He was arrested in November 2016 after pharmacy staff blew the whistle.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Feminists, animal rights groups reshape Pamplona bull fest

    Feminists, animal rights groups reshape Pamplona bull fest

    Friday, July 6 2018 3:28 AM EDT2018-07-06 07:28:06 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 7:20 AM EDT2018-07-06 11:20:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Demonstrators protest against bullfighting in front of the City Hall a day before of the famous San Fermin festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 5, 2018. The festival will begin on July 6 with the ''txupina...(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Demonstrators protest against bullfighting in front of the City Hall a day before of the famous San Fermin festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 5, 2018. The festival will begin on July 6 with the ''txupina...
    As Pamplona's famed San Fermin festival deals with swelling sexual abuse cases, voices are also calling to open the long-shunned debate over animal cruelty.More >>
    As Pamplona's famed San Fermin festival deals with swelling sexual abuse cases, voices are also calling to open the long-shunned debate over animal cruelty.More >>

  • Anne Frank's family tried to escape to US, hit roadblocks

    Anne Frank's family tried to escape to US, hit roadblocks

    Friday, July 6 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-07-06 06:37:59 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 7:19 AM EDT2018-07-06 11:19:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, file). FILE - In this Monday, June 14, 1971 photo Dr. Otto Frank holds the Golden Pan award, given for the sale of one million copies of the famous paperback 'The Diary of Anne Frank' in London, Great Britain. New research sugge...(AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, file). FILE - In this Monday, June 14, 1971 photo Dr. Otto Frank holds the Golden Pan award, given for the sale of one million copies of the famous paperback 'The Diary of Anne Frank' in London, Great Britain. New research sugge...
    Research suggests the family of Anne Frank, the world-famous Jewish diarist who died in the Holocaust, attempted to immigrate to the U.S. and later to Cuba, but their efforts were thwarted by America's restrictive...More >>
    Research suggests the family of Anne Frank, the world-famous Jewish diarist who died in the Holocaust, attempted to immigrate to the U.S. and later to Cuba, but their efforts were thwarted by America's restrictive immigration policy and the war.More >>

  • 'Chupinazo' firework launches Pamplona bull racing festival

    'Chupinazo' firework launches Pamplona bull racing festival

    Friday, July 6 2018 6:28 AM EDT2018-07-06 10:28:33 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 7:19 AM EDT2018-07-06 11:19:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Revellers get ready for the launch of the 'Chupinazo' rocket, to celebrate the official opening of the 2018 San Fermin fiestas with daily bull runs, bullfights, music and dancing in Pamplona, Spain, Friday July 6, 2018.(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Revellers get ready for the launch of the 'Chupinazo' rocket, to celebrate the official opening of the 2018 San Fermin fiestas with daily bull runs, bullfights, music and dancing in Pamplona, Spain, Friday July 6, 2018.
    A traditional firework rocket known as the "Chupinazo" has kicked off Pamplona's famed San Fermin running of the bulls festival.More >>
    A traditional firework rocket known as the "Chupinazo" has kicked off Pamplona's famed San Fermin running of the bulls festival.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly