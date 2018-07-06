Federer, Serena try to avoid more upsets at Wimbledon - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Federer, Serena try to avoid more upsets at Wimbledon

(AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Spain's Garbine Muguruza leaves the court after losing her women's singles match against Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium, on the fourth day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 5, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - Roger Federer and Serena Williams will try to avoid further upsets at Wimbledon as the third round begins on Friday.

Federer was set to play Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany and Williams faced Kristina Mladenovic of France as they continue their quests for a ninth and eighth Wimbledon title, respectively.

Williams finds herself the favorite again after defending champion Garbine Muguruza lost on Thursday, meaning only two of the top-eight seeded women are still in the field.

No. 3 Marin Cilic also lost on Thursday, becoming the third of the men's top-10 seeds to go out.

Five-time champion Venus Williams was also in action, facing Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.

