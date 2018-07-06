NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 6

Happy Friday!
What's Going On?
A 73-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street in Chesterfield County
Virginia State Police are searching for a woman they say is believed to have been abducted in Virginia Beach and is now in danger
The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it immediately retaliated
Richard Cuevas, of Colonial Heights, is one of 46 Virginians representing the state at the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle. He is competing in bocce and has already won two gold medals this year. Good luck, Richard!
It's looking partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon and evening. Bummer. But it is looking GORGEOUS this weekend!
Turner, Nats rally from 9-run deficit to beat Marlins 14-12
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a felony battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.More >>
Firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke during an early morning house fire in Henrico.More >>
A tropical system developed into Hurricane Beryl on Friday, but it's not expected to become a threat to the U.S. mainland,More >>
The soccer team has been trapped in the cave since June 23, after fierce rains raised the water level while they were inside.More >>
About a week and a half before Monday's killing and 92-year-old Anna Blessing's arrest, Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office were called to the condo four times in one day for domestic issues.More >>
The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship.More >>
She said the creatures have invaded her apartment despite the fact that the management company sprayed her apartment, and now she wants to leave.More >>
Police say the alleged victims are 13 and 14 years old, and the incident happened in Bowling Green. Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for the three men on two counts of kidnapping and rape.More >>
A pregnant woman was shot five times in a drive-by shooting in Savannath, Tennessee, on Wednesday night.More >>
Authorities from multiple agencies are still searching for Pretty Boy Floyd, a convicted killed who escaped from prison Thursday afternoon.More >>
In lower Puna, a bizarre new normal has set in.More >>
A tropical system may cause headaches in the Carolinas. Hurricane Beryl, however, is not expected to cause the U.S. problems.More >>
Divorcees in South Carolina, left writing checks to their ex-spouses for the rest of their lives, want to end that permanent alimony- a life sentence, as they call it.More >>
