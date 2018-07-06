NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 6

Happy Friday!

What's Going On?

A 73-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street in Chesterfield County

Take Away Police said Karen Grkovic, of North Chesterfield, was crossing the road when she was struck by a vehicle that was turning west onto Hull Street Road from Speeks Drive. She was taken to the hospital where she later died, but the driver did remain on scene. At this time, the driver is not facing any charges while the investigation continues. Watch 12News at anytime! Watch our livestream through 7 a.m. and to catch previous newscasts.



Virginia State Police are searching for a woman they say is believed to have been abducted in Virginia Beach and is now in danger

Take Away Bellamy Malaki Gamboa was last seen on July 1. She is a 39-year-old Asian female, five-feet-one-inch tall, 135 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She has a tattoo of a band of roses on her right arm and "Bellamy" tattooed on her right ankle. Call Virginia Beach Police at 1-757-385-8175 if you see her.



The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it immediately retaliated

Take Away Washington increased tariffs at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports, a first step in what could become an accelerating series of tariffs. Beijing earlier said it would match the U.S. action by targeting $34 billion of American goods including soybeans, pork and electric cars for higher duties. Trump said the U.S. is ready to target an additional $200 billion in Chinese imports - and then $300 billion more - if Beijing does not yield to U.S. demands and continues to retaliate.



Thing to Know:

Richard Cuevas, of Colonial Heights, is one of 46 Virginians representing the state at the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle. He is competing in bocce and has already won two gold medals this year. Good luck, Richard!

How's the Weather?

It's looking partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon and evening. Bummer. But it is looking GORGEOUS this weekend!

What Day is It?

Only the best day ever! It's National Fried Chicken Day! Yum!

Say What?

A giant “Trump Baby” balloon is one-step closer to getting the all-clear to fly near parliament when U.S. President Donald Trump visits the UK next week. Well...that's different.

Final Thought:

"A champion is defined not by their wins but by how they can recover when they fall." - Serena Williams

