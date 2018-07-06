Crunch time for UK PM May as she seeks unity on Brexit plan - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Crunch time for UK PM May as she seeks unity on Brexit plan

(Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP). Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, bound for the House of Commons to face Prime Minister's Questions, Wednesday July 4, 2018. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP). Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, bound for the House of Commons to face Prime Minister's Questions, Wednesday July 4, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing resistance from hard-core Brexit backers in her Conservative government as she gathers her fractious Cabinet to hammer out a plan for future trade with the European Union.

The 30-strong Cabinet is being sequestered Friday inside the prime minister's Chequers country retreat - without their phones - to discuss a compromise plan that May hopes will unite the government, and be accepted by the bloc.

It's a tall order.

With just nine months to go until the U.K. leaves the bloc, May says the government has "a great opportunity - and a duty" to agree on a plan.

But pro-Brexit ministers including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson have doubts about her proposal, which would see Britain stick closely to EU rules for trade in goods.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Anne Frank's family tried to escape to US, hit roadblocks

    Anne Frank's family tried to escape to US, hit roadblocks

    Friday, July 6 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-07-06 06:37:59 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 5:48 AM EDT2018-07-06 09:48:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, file). FILE - In this Monday, June 14, 1971 photo Dr. Otto Frank holds the Golden Pan award, given for the sale of one million copies of the famous paperback 'The Diary of Anne Frank' in London, Great Britain. New research sugge...(AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, file). FILE - In this Monday, June 14, 1971 photo Dr. Otto Frank holds the Golden Pan award, given for the sale of one million copies of the famous paperback 'The Diary of Anne Frank' in London, Great Britain. New research sugge...
    Research suggests the family of Anne Frank, the world-famous Jewish diarist who died in the Holocaust, attempted to immigrate to the U.S. and later to Cuba, but their efforts were thwarted by America's restrictive...More >>
    Research suggests the family of Anne Frank, the world-famous Jewish diarist who died in the Holocaust, attempted to immigrate to the U.S. and later to Cuba, but their efforts were thwarted by America's restrictive immigration policy and the war.More >>

  • Feminists, animal rights groups reshape Pamplona bull fest

    Feminists, animal rights groups reshape Pamplona bull fest

    Friday, July 6 2018 3:28 AM EDT2018-07-06 07:28:06 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-07-06 09:44:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Demonstrators protest against bullfighting in front of the City Hall a day before of the famous San Fermin festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 5, 2018. The festival will begin on July 6 with the ''txupina...(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Demonstrators protest against bullfighting in front of the City Hall a day before of the famous San Fermin festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 5, 2018. The festival will begin on July 6 with the ''txupina...
    As Pamplona's famed San Fermin festival deals with swelling sexual abuse cases, voices are also calling to open the long-shunned debate over animal cruelty.More >>
    As Pamplona's famed San Fermin festival deals with swelling sexual abuse cases, voices are also calling to open the long-shunned debate over animal cruelty.More >>

  • Missouri waterslide injury highlights lax regulation

    Missouri waterslide injury highlights lax regulation

    Friday, July 6 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-07-06 04:52:52 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 5:13 AM EDT2018-07-06 09:13:47 GMT
    (KSDK-TV via AP). This June 22, 2018, photo from video provided by KSDK-TV shows the new water slide Typhoon Twister at Six Flags St. Louis. No government officials conducted a safety inspection of a new waterslide at Six Flags St. Louis before a woman...(KSDK-TV via AP). This June 22, 2018, photo from video provided by KSDK-TV shows the new water slide Typhoon Twister at Six Flags St. Louis. No government officials conducted a safety inspection of a new waterslide at Six Flags St. Louis before a woman...
    A safety inspection of a new Six Flags St. Louis waterslide was not conducted by government officials before a woman said she suffered whiplash last month on the slide.More >>
    A safety inspection of a new Six Flags St. Louis waterslide was not conducted by government officials before a woman said she suffered whiplash last month on the slide.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly