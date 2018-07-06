The Latest: England forward Vardy misses most of training - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: England forward Vardy misses most of training

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader). England's Jamie Vardy, left, tries to shoot as Colombia's Yerry Mina, right, and Colombia's Wilmar Barrios defend during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadiu... (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader). England's Jamie Vardy, left, tries to shoot as Colombia's Yerry Mina, right, and Colombia's Wilmar Barrios defend during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadiu...

MOSCOW (AP) - The Latest at the World Cup (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

Jamie Vardy has missed most of England's training and appears unlikely to be fit for the World Cup quarterfinal against Sweden on Saturday.

Vardy injured his groin on Tuesday after going on as a substitute in the 88th minute of England's penalty shootout victory over Colombia in the round of 16.

He only warmed up with the squad on Friday at its base outside St. Petersburg and didn't take part in the rest of the session.

Vardy has started only one match in Russia, against Belgium, when coach Gareth Southgate made sweeping changes to his lineup including resting captain and World Cup leading scorer Harry Kane.

___

1:15 a.m.

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent has told Portuguese newspaper Record the player would be "eternally grateful" to Real Madrid if he ends up leaving the European champion.

Jorge Mendes quoted by Record saying that if Ronaldo moves to Juventus, "it will be just a new phase and a new challenge in his brilliant career."

Local media in Spain and Italy claim Ronaldo has already reached a deal to sign with the Serie A champion, although neither club has officially confirmed the negotiations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Anne Frank's family tried to escape to US, hit roadblocks

    Anne Frank's family tried to escape to US, hit roadblocks

    Friday, July 6 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-07-06 06:37:59 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 5:48 AM EDT2018-07-06 09:48:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, file). FILE - In this Monday, June 14, 1971 photo Dr. Otto Frank holds the Golden Pan award, given for the sale of one million copies of the famous paperback 'The Diary of Anne Frank' in London, Great Britain. New research sugge...(AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, file). FILE - In this Monday, June 14, 1971 photo Dr. Otto Frank holds the Golden Pan award, given for the sale of one million copies of the famous paperback 'The Diary of Anne Frank' in London, Great Britain. New research sugge...
    Research suggests the family of Anne Frank, the world-famous Jewish diarist who died in the Holocaust, attempted to immigrate to the U.S. and later to Cuba, but their efforts were thwarted by America's restrictive...More >>
    Research suggests the family of Anne Frank, the world-famous Jewish diarist who died in the Holocaust, attempted to immigrate to the U.S. and later to Cuba, but their efforts were thwarted by America's restrictive immigration policy and the war.More >>

  • Feminists, animal rights groups reshape Pamplona bull fest

    Feminists, animal rights groups reshape Pamplona bull fest

    Friday, July 6 2018 3:28 AM EDT2018-07-06 07:28:06 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-07-06 09:44:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Demonstrators protest against bullfighting in front of the City Hall a day before of the famous San Fermin festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 5, 2018. The festival will begin on July 6 with the ''txupina...(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Demonstrators protest against bullfighting in front of the City Hall a day before of the famous San Fermin festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 5, 2018. The festival will begin on July 6 with the ''txupina...
    As Pamplona's famed San Fermin festival deals with swelling sexual abuse cases, voices are also calling to open the long-shunned debate over animal cruelty.More >>
    As Pamplona's famed San Fermin festival deals with swelling sexual abuse cases, voices are also calling to open the long-shunned debate over animal cruelty.More >>

  • Missouri waterslide injury highlights lax regulation

    Missouri waterslide injury highlights lax regulation

    Friday, July 6 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-07-06 04:52:52 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 5:13 AM EDT2018-07-06 09:13:47 GMT
    (KSDK-TV via AP). This June 22, 2018, photo from video provided by KSDK-TV shows the new water slide Typhoon Twister at Six Flags St. Louis. No government officials conducted a safety inspection of a new waterslide at Six Flags St. Louis before a woman...(KSDK-TV via AP). This June 22, 2018, photo from video provided by KSDK-TV shows the new water slide Typhoon Twister at Six Flags St. Louis. No government officials conducted a safety inspection of a new waterslide at Six Flags St. Louis before a woman...
    A safety inspection of a new Six Flags St. Louis waterslide was not conducted by government officials before a woman said she suffered whiplash last month on the slide.More >>
    A safety inspection of a new Six Flags St. Louis waterslide was not conducted by government officials before a woman said she suffered whiplash last month on the slide.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly