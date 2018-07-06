Elderly woman hit, killed in Chesterfield County

A 73-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street in Chesterfield County.

Police were called to the10720 block of Hull Street Road around 5:52 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials said Karen Grkovic, of North Chesterfield, was crossing the road when she was struck by a vehicle that was turning west onto Hull Street Road from Speeks Drive.

Grkovic was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police are still investigating, but believe the woman was carrying groceries when she was hit.

At this time, the driver is not facing any charges while the investigation continues.

