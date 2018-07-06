Malaysia's Mahathir to visit China for talks on projects - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Malaysia's Mahathir to visit China for talks on projects

By EILEEN NG
Associated Press

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) - Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Friday he will visit Beijing next month to renegotiate terms for China-backed rail and gas pipeline projects in Malaysia worth more than $22 billion.

The government has ordered Chinese state-owned companies to suspend work on the $20 billion East Coast Rail Link, a key venture under China's Belt and Road initiative, and two gas pipeline projects pending negotiations.

Contracts for the projects were approved in 2016 by former Prime Minister Najib Razak's government. It was replaced by Mahathir's government following a May 9 election upset.

Mahathir said he will visit China in August since China's president, Xi Jinping, was unavailable this month.

"There are several issues to be brought up, among which is the unfairness of the terms of the contract and also of the loans. The interest is also of concern to us because the interest is much higher than when government borrows. Normally government borrows at 3 percent and below but this one is very high," he told a news conference.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng earlier this week said there must be a "drastic" cut in costs for the 688-kilometer (430-mile) East Coast Rail Link, whose cost at 81 billion ringgit ($20 billion) is nearly 50 percent higher than earlier estimated.

The rail link connects Malaysia's west coast to rural eastern states and is largely financed by China.

Lim said the two gas pipeline projects were worth 11.1 billion ringgit ($2.7 billion), nearly 20 percent more than an earlier estimate. He said the government has paid 8.3 billion ringgit ($2.1 billion) to the China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau but it has completed only 13 percent of the work.

China Communication has said it regrets the suspension. It has urged Mahathir's government to "honor and respect" the contract signed by Najib's administration. The indefinite suspension could cause additional costs, losses and damages, the company said.

Mahathir's government has also axed a high-speed rail line to Singapore, deeming it too costly. It is reviewing other large infrastructure projects after finding the national debt has surged sharply, partly due to corruption under Najib's rule.

Najib was charged Wednesday for criminal breach of trust and corruption arising from investigations into alleged graft at the 1MDB state investment fund.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Anne Frank's family tried to escape to US, hit roadblocks

    Anne Frank's family tried to escape to US, hit roadblocks

    Friday, July 6 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-07-06 06:37:59 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 2:44 AM EDT2018-07-06 06:44:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, file). FILE - In this Monday, June 14, 1971 photo Dr. Otto Frank holds the Golden Pan award, given for the sale of one million copies of the famous paperback 'The Diary of Anne Frank' in London, Great Britain. New research sugge...(AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, file). FILE - In this Monday, June 14, 1971 photo Dr. Otto Frank holds the Golden Pan award, given for the sale of one million copies of the famous paperback 'The Diary of Anne Frank' in London, Great Britain. New research sugge...
    Research suggests the family of Anne Frank, the world-famous Jewish diarist who died in the Holocaust, attempted to immigrate to the U.S. and later to Cuba, but their efforts were thwarted by America's restrictive...More >>
    Research suggests the family of Anne Frank, the world-famous Jewish diarist who died in the Holocaust, attempted to immigrate to the U.S. and later to Cuba, but their efforts were thwarted by America's restrictive immigration policy and the war.More >>

  • 'Person of interest' sought in shooting of XXXTentacion

    'Person of interest' sought in shooting of XXXTentacion

    Thursday, July 5 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-07-05 13:28:27 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 2:43 AM EDT2018-07-06 06:43:27 GMT
    Law enforcement authorities in South Florida want to talk to a 22-year-old man wanted as a "person of interest" in the shooting death of rising rap star XXXTentacion (ex-ex-ex-ten-ta-see-YAWN).More >>
    Law enforcement authorities in South Florida want to talk to a 22-year-old man wanted as a "person of interest" in the shooting death of rising rap star XXXTentacion (ex-ex-ex-ten-ta-see-YAWN).More >>

  • No case for 'Jersey Shore' star's ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas

    No case for 'Jersey Shore' star's ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas

    Thursday, July 5 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-07-05 19:51:05 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 2:43 AM EDT2018-07-06 06:43:26 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Thursday, March 29, 2018, file photo, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrives at the LA Premiere of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" in Los Angeles. Police and her lawyer said Monday, June 25, 2018, that the ...(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Thursday, March 29, 2018, file photo, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrives at the LA Premiere of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" in Los Angeles. Police and her lawyer said Monday, June 25, 2018, that the ...
    Prosecutors in Las Vegas have decided the 31-year-old ex-girlfriend of "Jersey Shore" TV show star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will not face a misdemeanor charge in a scuffle between the two 11 days ago.More >>
    Prosecutors in Las Vegas have decided the 31-year-old ex-girlfriend of "Jersey Shore" TV show star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will not face a misdemeanor charge in a scuffle between the two 11 days ago.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly