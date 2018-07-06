Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 13 3 .813 -
Princeton (Rays) 10 6 .625 3
Danville (Braves) 9 7 .563 4
Pulaski (Yankees) 7 9 .438 6
Burlington (Royals) 2 14 .125 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Kingsport (Mets) 9 6 .600 -
Elizabethton (Twins) 8 7 .533 1
Bristol (Pirates) 8 8 .500
Johnson City (Cardinals) 7 8 .467 2
Greeneville (Astros) 5 10 .333 4

Thursday's Games

Princeton 11, Burlington 10, 11 innings

Danville 8, Greeneville 4

Kingsport 7, Elizabethton 1

Princeton 11, Burlington 9, 10 innings

Pulaski 5, Bluefield 3

Bristol 6, Johnson City 3

Friday's Games

Danville at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Danville at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Greeneville at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly