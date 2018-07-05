Photos show suspects using stolen credit card at clothing store

Richmond Police are looking for three people suspected of credit card fraud.

The theft happened on April 18, between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., at the Virginia Credit Union near the DMV at 2300 W. Broad Street. Police say someone stole the victim's wallet.

Shortly after the theft, the card was used at a DTLR clothing store on West Broad Street. The card was again used at a DTLR on E. Southside Plaza.

The three suspects are described as black males in their early-to-mid 20s. Police released surveillance photos of the suspects.

Call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 if you can help identify any of the suspects.

