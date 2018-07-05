Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 13 2 .867 -
Princeton (Rays) 9 6 .600 4
Danville (Braves) 9 7 .563
Pulaski (Yankees) 6 9 .400 7
Burlington (Royals) 2 13 .133 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Kingsport (Mets) 8 6 .571 -
Elizabethton (Twins) 8 6 .571 -
Bristol (Pirates) 8 8 .500 1
Johnson City (Cardinals) 7 8 .467
Greeneville (Astros) 5 10 .333

Thursday's Games

Princeton 11, Burlington 10, 11 innings

Danville 8, Greeneville 4

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Bristol 6, Johnson City 3

Friday's Games

Danville at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Danville at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Greeneville at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

