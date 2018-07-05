Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|13
|2
|.867
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|9
|6
|.600
|4
|Danville (Braves)
|8
|7
|.533
|5
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|6
|9
|.400
|7
|Burlington (Royals)
|2
|13
|.133
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|8
|6
|.571
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|8
|6
|.571
|-
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|Bristol (Pirates)
|7
|8
|.467
|1½
|Greeneville (Astros)
|5
|9
|.357
|3
|Thursday's Games
Danville at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Danville at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Danville at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.
Greeneville at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Princeton at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
