Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 13 2 .867 -
Princeton (Rays) 9 6 .600 4
Danville (Braves) 8 7 .533 5
Pulaski (Yankees) 6 9 .400 7
Burlington (Royals) 2 13 .133 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 8 6 .571 -
Kingsport (Mets) 8 6 .571 -
Johnson City (Cardinals) 7 7 .500 1
Bristol (Pirates) 7 8 .467
Greeneville (Astros) 5 9 .357 3

Thursday's Games

Princeton 11, Burlington 10, 11 innings

Danville at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Danville at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Danville at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Greeneville at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

