Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|13
|2
|.867
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|9
|6
|.600
|4
|Danville (Braves)
|8
|7
|.533
|5
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|6
|9
|.400
|7
|Burlington (Royals)
|2
|13
|.133
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|8
|6
|.571
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|8
|6
|.571
|-
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|Bristol (Pirates)
|7
|8
|.467
|1½
|Greeneville (Astros)
|5
|9
|.357
|3
|Thursday's Games
Princeton 11, Burlington 10, 11 innings
Danville at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Danville at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Danville at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.
Greeneville at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Princeton at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Once again, ENPS isn’t “connecting to the server” for my supers. Everything else works except that function right now. Below is a VO- SOT-SOT of this special Olympian. Anchor On Cam: A Colonial Heights man with different abilities is competing at the national level at the Special Olympics USA competition in Seattle. TAKE VO Richard Cuevas is one of 46 Virginians representing the state at the national event. He is competing in bocce (bachi) and has already won tw...More >>
Once again, ENPS isn’t “connecting to the server” for my supers. Everything else works except that function right now. Below is a VO- SOT-SOT of this special Olympian. Anchor On Cam: A Colonial Heights man with different abilities is competing at the national level at the Special Olympics USA competition in Seattle. TAKE VO Richard Cuevas is one of 46 Virginians representing the state at the national event. He is competing in bocce (bachi) and has already won tw...More >>
The men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.More >>
The men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.More >>