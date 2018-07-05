Appalachian League

Once again, ENPS isn’t “connecting to the server” for my supers. Everything else works except that function right now. Below is a VO- SOT-SOT of this special Olympian. Anchor On Cam: A Colonial Heights man with different abilities is competing at the national level at the Special Olympics USA competition in Seattle. TAKE VO Richard Cuevas is one of 46 Virginians representing the state at the national event. He is competing in bocce (bachi) and has already won tw...