Police: Virginia Beach woman 'abducted and in danger'

Virginia State Police are searching for a woman they say is believed to have been abducted in Virginia Beach and is now in danger.

Bellamy Malaki Gamboa was last seen on July 1. She is a 39-year-old Asian female, five-feet-one-inch tall, 135 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She has a tattoo of a band of roses on her right arm and "Bellamy" tattooed on her right ankle.

Call Virginia Beach Police at 1-757-385-8175 if you see her.

