FBI involved in search for Virginia Beach woman 'abducted and in danger'

Virginia State Police are searching for a woman they say is believed to have been abducted in Virginia Beach and is now in danger.

Bellamy Malaki Gamboa was last seen on July 1. She is a 39-year-old Asian female, five-feet-one-inch tall, 135 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

She has a tattoo of a band of roses on her right arm and "Bellamy" tattooed on her right ankle.

WAVY reported on July 11 that the FBI is providing resources to help find Gamboa.

"The FBI is providing investigative and technical assistance through our partnership on the Tidewater Violent Crime Task Force," said Christina Pullen, FBI spokeswoman, told WAVY.

Family and friends led a search on July 7 by handing out flyers around Virginia Beach neighborhoods, hoping to find some information about her.

State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult alert - now called an "Ashanti Alert" - on July 5 to help find Gamboa. That alert is named after Ashanti Billie who was found murdered in North Carolina last year.

Police told WAVY that they found her 2005 gold four-door Ford Focus parked next to a dumpster in a small parking lot on Pickering Street in Lake Edward, about four miles from her apartment.

WAVY also reports that police said Gamboa’s disappearance is suspicious because loved ones say it’s out character for her to be away from her twin infants and to not show up for work.

Call Virginia Beach Police at 1-757-385-8175 if you see her.

