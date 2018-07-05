Trump says tariffs to kick in against China

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to a rally in Great Falls, Mont.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says tariffs will go into effect against China.

The administration was scheduled to start imposing tariffs Friday on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports.

China has promised a swift retaliatory strike with an equal amount of tariffs slapped on U.S. goods.

Trump discussed the trade war Thursday with journalists who flew with him to Montana for a campaign rally.

Trump says tariffs on $16 billion in Chinese goods are set to take effect in two weeks.

He says additional taxes on China goods are likely.

