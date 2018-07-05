Trump says tariffs to kick in against China - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump says tariffs to kick in against China

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to a rally in Great Falls, Mont. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to a rally in Great Falls, Mont.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says tariffs will go into effect against China.

The administration was scheduled to start imposing tariffs Friday on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports.

China has promised a swift retaliatory strike with an equal amount of tariffs slapped on U.S. goods.

Trump discussed the trade war Thursday with journalists who flew with him to Montana for a campaign rally.

Trump says tariffs on $16 billion in Chinese goods are set to take effect in two weeks.

He says additional taxes on China goods are likely.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

