RESTAURANT REPORT: cleaning needed in kitchen

A restaurant had some cleaning to do in the kitchen, according to its last health inspection report.

The manager invited NBC12 into the kitchen to show you everything has been cleaned. He says he's also asked the inspector to come back and check it out.

It was at Chadar Thai at 8030 West Broad Street in Henrico, which had four priority violations, plus two priority foundation and six core violations on its last inspection.

When we asked the manager about them, he immediately responded, "You can check it out."

He showed us the hood filters have been cleaned.

"This is what they talk about, the filter here," he showed us.

He then took us to some pans that were stacked up, saying they have been cleaned.

"They talk about the grease. It was that right here. It was not a big deal," he said.

The inspector noted that shelving in the walk-in cooler also needed cleaning. The manager showed us that he replaced it.

"All new," he told us.

He says everything has been corrected and he's called the inspector to schedule a check-up.

Next, we stopped by Tres Machos at 11521 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield. Tres Machos usually earns better inspection scores, but this time it had four priority violations, two priority foundation, and seven core violations.

The report says, "roach problem has improved. Only a few noted on the trap..."

The inspector also noted food in the hot box was not hot enough, and food in a cooler was not cold enough. Those and two other violations were corrected during the inspection.

The manager wasn't in when we stopped by, but we talked with him later by phone. He tells us they changed to a new pest control provider and all violations have now been corrected.

