Hamilton hopes to watch England in World Cup final - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Hamilton hopes to watch England in World Cup final

(AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain walks in the paddock at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Thursday, July 5, 2018. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain walks in the paddock at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Thursday, July 5, 2018. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.
(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). England's Marcus Rashford walks up to take a penalty in a shootout at the end of the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). England's Marcus Rashford walks up to take a penalty in a shootout at the end of the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) - Four-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is keeping July 15 free in his diary in case England's soccer team reaches the World Cup final.

"I've booked that day off, like keep it free, because I want to be in Russia for that day, supporting them," Hamilton said Thursday.

Hamilton is bidding to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday for what would be an outright record sixth time at his home race. He may have a problem on Saturday, though, when England plays Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Hamilton could miss part of that game if he performs well in qualifying at Silverstone.

"What's the penalty for missing the press conference on Saturday?" Hamilton joked. "I want to watch the game."

England last won the World Cup in 1966.

"I can only imagine the boys are definitely on a high at the moment . I hope they're sleeping well, I hope they're eating well because that's a large part of it," Hamilton said.

"They've got to go and enjoy themselves. There's so much pressure on them, obviously, being that it is the World Cup, but there's so much support for them."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • 2018 FIFA World CupWorld Cup & soccer newsMore>>

  • Belgium's Lukaku welcomes Brazil challenge at World Cup

    Belgium's Lukaku welcomes Brazil challenge at World Cup

    Thursday, July 5 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-07-05 19:11:57 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-07-05 20:54:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). Belgium's Romelu Lukaku gives a thumps up to the journalists during the official press conference at the eve of their quarterfinal match against Brazil at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Kazan, Russia, Thursday, July 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). Belgium's Romelu Lukaku gives a thumps up to the journalists during the official press conference at the eve of their quarterfinal match against Brazil at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Kazan, Russia, Thursday, July 5, 2018.
    Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku won't be heard complaining that his team's reward for winning its World Cup group is ending up in what appears to be the far harder side of the draw and a quarterfinal game against...More >>
    Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku won't be heard complaining that his team's reward for winning its World Cup group is ending up in what appears to be the far harder side of the draw and a quarterfinal game against Brazil.More >>

  • Migrant workers the key to Russia's smooth-running World Cup

    Migrant workers the key to Russia's smooth-running World Cup

    Thursday, July 5 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-07-05 13:04:21 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-07-05 20:53:59 GMT
    Behind the veneer of Russia's smooth-running World Cup are legions of migrant workers from Central Asia, who deal with discrimination but form a pillar of the economy.More >>
    Behind the veneer of Russia's smooth-running World Cup are legions of migrant workers from Central Asia, who deal with discrimination but form a pillar of the economy.More >>

  • WORLD CUP KICKOFF: First quarterfinals feature familiar foes

    WORLD CUP KICKOFF: First quarterfinals feature familiar foes

    Thursday, July 5 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-07-05 16:50:24 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-07-05 20:53:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Artists painted a huge portrait of Brazil soccer player Neymar on the wall of a house opposite the Brazil team hotel during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Kazan, Russia, Thursday, July 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Artists painted a huge portrait of Brazil soccer player Neymar on the wall of a house opposite the Brazil team hotel during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Kazan, Russia, Thursday, July 5, 2018.
    WORLD CUP KICKOFF: First quarterfinals will pit club teammates against each other in France-Uruguay, Brazil-Belgium matchups, but all eyes will be on Neymar.More >>
    WORLD CUP KICKOFF: First quarterfinals will pit club teammates against each other in France-Uruguay, Brazil-Belgium matchups, but all eyes will be on Neymar.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly