Hamilton hopes to watch England in World Cup final

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain walks in the paddock at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Thursday, July 5, 2018. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) - Four-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is keeping July 15 free in his diary in case England's soccer team reaches the World Cup final.

"I've booked that day off, like keep it free, because I want to be in Russia for that day, supporting them," Hamilton said Thursday.

Hamilton is bidding to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday for what would be an outright record sixth time at his home race. He may have a problem on Saturday, though, when England plays Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Hamilton could miss part of that game if he performs well in qualifying at Silverstone.

"What's the penalty for missing the press conference on Saturday?" Hamilton joked. "I want to watch the game."

England last won the World Cup in 1966.

"I can only imagine the boys are definitely on a high at the moment . I hope they're sleeping well, I hope they're eating well because that's a large part of it," Hamilton said.

"They've got to go and enjoy themselves. There's so much pressure on them, obviously, being that it is the World Cup, but there's so much support for them."

