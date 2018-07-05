Tractor-trailer driver follows GPS directions straight into Outer Banks sand

The truck was stuck for a couple of hours on Monday. (Source: Wild OBX/Facebook) OUTER BANKS (WWBT) -
A tractor-trailer driver on Route 12 in the Outer Banks literally drove to the end of the road on July 2 ... and then got stuck in the sand.
The driver was following a GPS signal before he realized the pavement was ending, according to the Virginian Pilot.
He tried to turn around, but was stuck, a towing company owner told the paper.
Photos from Wild OBX from Tom and Jeannie Meyer on Facebook show just how far the truck was into the sand:
The Virginian Pilot reports that a 60-ton wrecker - a “rotator” because the boom rotates 360 degrees - pulled the truck out of the sand.
No one was injured in the incident.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12