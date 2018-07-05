Child predator wanted for 18 years in Virginia arrested in Los Angeles

William Branson Martin was arrested in California. (Source: U.S. Marshals)

A child predator wanted in Virginia for nearly 20 years has been arrested in Los Angeles, Calif.

William Branson Martin received a 20-year sentence in 1999 for assaulting three young girls in Isle of Wight. Much of that time, however, was suspended, and Martin was released in February 2000.

He then disappeared and was on the run for nearly 18 years.

An investigation by the Virginia Department of Corrections and U.S. Marshals determined that Martin was living in a homeless shelter in Los Angeles.

He was arrested without incident on Tuesday morning.

"The apprehension of this fugitive is a direct result of the perseverance of our investigators and interagency cooperation that exists on our fugitive task forces," said U.S. Marshal Robert Mathieson.

Martin is currently awaiting extradition back to Virginia.

