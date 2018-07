River Road is shut down after the truck crash. (Source: LtDonStory/Twitter)

A portion of River Road was closed on Thursday afternoon after a dump truck hauling gravel crashed.

The crash happened in the 20200 block of River Road, closing both lanes of the road near the Appomattox River for about an hour. The road reopened at 2:40 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

