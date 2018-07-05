Chesterfield Police: Man charged with strangling 2 women

Emmanuel W. Clark faces multiple charges in two incidents in Chesterfield. (Source: Chesterfield Police Department)

The Chesterfield Police Department says an 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after two incidents in which he allegedly strangled the victims.

Police say that early Saturday morning an adult female picked up an unknown male - Emmanuel W. Clark, of Chesterfield - in the 10800 block of Hollytree Court around 1:40 a.m. Police say as she drove, Clark told her to pull into a driveway.

The man then attacked the woman, strangling her, police said.

"The suspect attempted to force the victim to perform a sexual act, and the victim resisted," the police department said Thursday. "The suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot with the victim’s firearm and some cash."

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Clark was charged with robbery, attempted forcible sodomy, strangulation and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in that incident.

Police say Clark is also charged in relation to an incident on June 18 in which an adult female met Clark on August Road.

In that incident, police say Clark strangled the woman and claimed to be a law enforcement officer.

That woman was able to escape and run to a nearby house for help.

He's charged with strangulation, abduction, assault and battery and impersonating a law enforcement officer in relation to that incident.

Anyone with information about the two incidents or Clark is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

