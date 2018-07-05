Special Olympian going for gold credits Goodwill with helping hi - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Special Olympian going for gold credits Goodwill with helping him 'live life'

By Alex Whittler, Reporter
Richard Cuevas has already won two gold medals this year. (Source: Goodwill) Richard Cuevas has already won two gold medals this year. (Source: Goodwill)
SEATTLE, WA

A Colonial Heights man with different abilities is competing at the national level at the Special Olympics USA competition in Seattle.

Richard Cuevas is one of 46 Virginians representing the state at the national event. He is competing in bocce and has already won two gold medals this year - although he's racked in too many to count over the past 10 years.

Cuevas works at Goodwill in Petersburg and is part of a program at there that allows people of different abilities to have a job.

He says the program helps his athleticism. 

"Different places, different people, it's overwhelming, overjoying. I get to make friends and live life," said Cuevas of working at Goodwill. 

"Individuals have the opportunity to work in our stores as regular associates and as part of that, they integrate into their work experience with members of the team that don't have disabilities," said Shawn Smith, Goodwill representative.

Cuevas will compete for his third gold medal on Friday. He says everyone should try bocce.

