Petersburg police search for missing 60-year-old woman

She was last seen on June 30. (Source: Petersburg Police Department)

The Petersburg Bureau of Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 60-year-old woman.

Police said Eleanor Fitzell has been missing since June 30.

She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches, 115 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Officials say she may be driving a 2003 Blue Honda Civic with Virginia registration VYZ-9780.

If anyone has seen Fitzell please contact Detective James Darrington at (804)732-4222, or contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.