New elementary school proposed in Chesterfield

A new elementary school is being proposed for the Matoaca District in Chesterfield County.

In a press release on Thursday, Chesterfield County Public Schools says the School Board will receive a proposal for the school at a special-called meeting on July 11.

The new proposal calls for a school that could hold 900 students and would open in fall 2020.

The school would be built on land in Magnolia Green that has been approved for an elementary school, the school system said.

"The 360 West corridor continues to be a hotbed for growth," said Matoaca District representative Rob Thompson, who is also the vice chair of the school board. "... We're fortunate to be in a position where we can proactive in this area."

The projected cost for the new elementary school, which includes a larger gym for use by the county, is $36.3 million.

The school system says completing construction by 2020 "will for a single Matoaca District redistricting during the 2018-19 school year. A replacement Matoaca Elementary School ... is scheduled to open on the current Matoaca Middle West campus in fall 2020."

