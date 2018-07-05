Where's Anastasia? Library had a 'Fifty Shades' censor - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Where's Anastasia? Library had a 'Fifty Shades' censor

BERKLEY, Mich. (AP) - A suburban Detroit library has decried an unidentified censor who concealed DVDs of movies from the racy "Fifty Shade" series.

The Berkley library is now openly displaying the R-rated movies, accompanied by a sign that says hiding movies "is not how libraries work."

Librarian Lauren Arnsman tells the Detroit Free Press that the three movies had mysteriously disappeared since last year, forcing the library to spend more than $100 to replace them. Most were found hidden in the building.

They're now on a table, along with the movies "Jerusalem" and "Eyes Wide Shut," which also had disappeared.

The library doesn't know who was hiding the DVDs. The "Fifty Shades" books? They're still on the shelf.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

