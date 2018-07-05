Ten new state historical highway markers approved to be placed along Virginia roads.

A sign will highlight the life of McDowell Delaney in Amelia County. Delaney was born to free African American parents in 1844.

He worked as a cook and teamster for the 14th Virginia Infantry Regiment. He represented Amelia in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1871 to 1873. He also served as the county justice of the peace, constable and coroner, along with being an ordained minister at the Chester Grove Baptist Church.

The entire maker will read:

McDowell Delaney (1844-1926) McDowell Delaney was born to free African American parents in Amelia County. During the Civil War he worked as a cook and teamster for the 14th Virginia Infantry Regiment. He later attended a school taught by his father and managed property at the Freedmen’s Bureau Hospital in Farmville. Delaney represented Amelia in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1871 to 1873 and participated in a state convention of African Americans in 1875. He served the county as a justice of the peace, constable, and coroner. Delaney, an ordained minister, was pastor of Chester Grove Baptist Church for 35 years. Sponsor: Emanuel’s Production Locality: Amelia County Proposed Location: 12535 Fowlkes Bridge Road

The “ChildSavers’ WRVA Building” marker will spotlight Philip Johnson, an architect who designed the former WRVA Radio headquarters and its accompanying tower.

WRVA founded the building in 1925. ChildSavers, a nonprofit mental health provider and child development services, acquired the building in 2003.

The entire maker will read:

ChildSavers’ WRVA Building Philip Johnson, one of the foremost architects of the 20th century, designed this building and its accompanying tower as a new headquarters for WRVA Radio. Dedicated in 1968, the structures were composed of poured concrete, and the windows simulated punches made by a machine. WRVA, founded by a local tobacco company in 1925, broadcast with a powerful signal and was known as the “Voice of Virginia.” ChildSavers, a nonprofit provider of mental health and child development services, acquired the WRVA Building in 2003. ChildSavers originated in 1924 when social reformer Martha Patteson Bowie Branch established the Children’s Memorial Clinic in Richmond. Sponsor: ChildSavers—Memorial Child Guidance Clinic Locality: City of Richmond Proposed Location: 200 North 22nd St.

Other markers include:

The “Shoeless Wonders Football Team” marker will rise in Lynchburg to recall the team of the Presbyterian Orphans’ Home, which played its first games by 1922

In Virginia Beach the marker “Camp Ashby” will tell about a 200-acre site that served as a German WW II prisoner of war camp.

Benjamin Franklin suggested to the London-based charity the Associates of Dr. Bray, to which he belonged, that it locate a proposed school for enslaved and free blacks in Williamsburg.

“Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church and Cemetery,” a sign slated for Stafford County, will highlight the 1868 founding of the church by 27 African Americans, who selected a former slave, York Johnson, as their pastor.

In the Town of Woodstock (Shenandoah County), the “Mt. Zion Methodist Church” marker will recall the church’s congregation formed around 1867 and in 1869 “acquired the framework of a former German Reformed church.”

The sign “First State Bank” recalls its opening in 1919 as the Savings Bank of Danville, one of the few banks in Virginia owned by African Americans.

“Virginia Blue Ridge Railway,” will rise in Nelson County alongside the Piney River Depot, once part of the railway.

In Virginia Beach the “Meeting of Three Commanders” will recall the important September 18, 1781, face-to-face between George Washington, the Comte de Rochambeau, and Admiral de Grasse during the Revolutionary War.

There are currently more than 2,500 markers in Virginia.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12