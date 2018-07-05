First Alert: Beryl becomes first hurricane of Atlantic hurricane season

A tropical system developed into Hurricane Beryl on Friday, but it's not expected to become a threat to the U.S. mainland,

Maximum sustained winds reached 75 mph, but there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, though interests in the Lesser Antilles should watch the storm, the National Hurricane Center said.

Moving west at 14 mph, the storm is located about 1,140 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles.

Beryl could get even stronger over the next day or so, then weaken quickly to a tropical storm or even a trough as it moves closer to the Lesser Antilles late this weekend.

