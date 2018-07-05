2nd tropical depression of the the season forms

It's tiny, but Tropical Depression No. 2 of the season will be watched closely.

It's barely noticeable and there are some things stacked against it.

Although wind shear is favorable (it won't get ripped apart) there's lot of dry air around it AND the ocean water is cooling than average along its path.

If this storm becomes a tropical storm is will have a tough time holding together enough to make landfall in the Caribbean.

This storm doesn't look too scary right now, but of course, we'll keep a close eye on it!

