Police searching for missing 2-year-old boy in Bedford County - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police searching for missing 2-year-old boy in Bedford County

Police are searching for a missing 2-year-old boy. (Source: Bedford County Sheriff's Office) Police are searching for a missing 2-year-old boy. (Source: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
BEDFORD, VA (WWBT) -

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 2-year-old boy. 

The child was reported missing at 8:30 a.m. from Rosewood Lane in Huddleston. 

The caller said the boy was last seen around 6 a.m. on Thursday. 

He is described as having long brown hair, blue eyes and was wearing dinosaur pajamas pants and a yellow PJ shirt. 

The caller said they were from Texas and renting a house at Smith Mountain Lake. 

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff's Office. 

No picture was given. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • A few tips to fight summer boredom

    RVA Parenting: A few tips to fight summer boredom

    Thursday, July 5 2018 12:22 PM EDT2018-07-05 16:22:50 GMT
    School’s out for the summer and as the kids settle into that summer schedule, you may find yourself wondering: Now what? What are we going to do...all...summer...long? (Source: FILE PHOTO)School’s out for the summer and as the kids settle into that summer schedule, you may find yourself wondering: Now what? What are we going to do...all...summer...long? (Source: FILE PHOTO)
    School’s out for the summer and as the kids settle into that summer schedule, you may find yourself wondering: Now what? What are we going to do...all...summer...long? (Source: FILE PHOTO)School’s out for the summer and as the kids settle into that summer schedule, you may find yourself wondering: Now what? What are we going to do...all...summer...long? (Source: FILE PHOTO)

    School’s out for the summer and as the kids settle into that summer schedule, you may find yourself wondering: Now what?

    More >>

    School’s out for the summer and as the kids settle into that summer schedule, you may find yourself wondering: Now what?

    More >>

  • 2nd tropical depression of the the season forms

    2nd tropical depression of the the season forms

    Thursday, July 5 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-07-05 16:12:49 GMT
    The storm could become Tropical Storm Beryl. (Source: NBC12)The storm could become Tropical Storm Beryl. (Source: NBC12)

    It's tiny, but Tropical Depression No. 2 of the season will be watched closely. It's barely noticeable and there are some things stacked against it. 

    More >>

    It's tiny, but Tropical Depression No. 2 of the season will be watched closely. It's barely noticeable and there are some things stacked against it. 

    More >>

  • New state historical highway markers approved

    New state historical highway markers approved

    Thursday, July 5 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-07-05 16:02:13 GMT
    10 new historical highway markers have been approved. (Source: File Photo)10 new historical highway markers have been approved. (Source: File Photo)
    10 new historical highway markers have been approved. (Source: File Photo)10 new historical highway markers have been approved. (Source: File Photo)

    Ten new state historical highway markers approved to be placed along Virginia roads. 

    More >>

    Ten new state historical highway markers approved to be placed along Virginia roads. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly