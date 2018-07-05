Police searching for missing 2-year-old boy in Bedford County

Police are searching for a missing 2-year-old boy. (Source: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 2-year-old boy.

The child was reported missing at 8:30 a.m. from Rosewood Lane in Huddleston.

The caller said the boy was last seen around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

He is described as having long brown hair, blue eyes and was wearing dinosaur pajamas pants and a yellow PJ shirt.

The caller said they were from Texas and renting a house at Smith Mountain Lake.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff's Office.

No picture was given.

