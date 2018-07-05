Missing boy found dead in Smith Mountain Lake

Virginia State Police say a missing 2-year-old boy in Bedford County was found dead in Smith Mountain Lake on Thursday.

According to WSLS, August Farley, who was visiting the area from Texas, was initially reported missing at 8:30 a.m. from Rosewood Lane in Huddleston.

A 911 caller said the boy was last seen around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

August Farley's body was found at 12:55 p.m. near a dock near the house where his family was staying.

