Virginia man takes advantage of heat by baking cookies in his car

Looks like they turned out well! (Source: Joseph B. B. Quinn)

We all know how hot this summer has been, and beating the heat has been rough – but a Newport News man took advantage of it in a unique way.

According to WVEC, Joseph B. B. Quinn recently moved to Virginia from Connecticut.

Quinn told WVEC that it was about 92 to 93 degrees outside, and the inside of his car was about 105 degrees.

While he was unpacking his car, he placed a baking sheet with cookies on the dashboard.

He left it under the sunlight for two hours before sharing the finished product on Facebook.

