Virginia man takes advantage of heat by baking cookies in his car

School’s out for the summer and as the kids settle into that summer schedule, you may find yourself wondering: Now what?More >>
School’s out for the summer and as the kids settle into that summer schedule, you may find yourself wondering: Now what?More >>
It's tiny, but Tropical Depression No. 2 of the season will be watched closely. It's barely noticeable and there are some things stacked against it.More >>
It's tiny, but Tropical Depression No. 2 of the season will be watched closely. It's barely noticeable and there are some things stacked against it.More >>
Ten new state historical highway markers approved to be placed along Virginia roads.More >>
Ten new state historical highway markers approved to be placed along Virginia roads.More >>
The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 2-year-old boy.More >>
The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 2-year-old boy.More >>
Authorities say two people have died after a tree branch fell on a crowd of spectators during a fireworks show in western Illinois.More >>
Authorities say two people have died after a tree branch fell on a crowd of spectators during a fireworks show in western Illinois.More >>
The Romos couldn't believe their matriarch, the woman who valued her family over everything could be killed by one of their own family members.More >>
The Romos couldn't believe their matriarch, the woman who valued her family over everything could be killed by one of their own family members.More >>
Court records show she believed her son, Thomas Blessing, and his girlfriend were talking about putting her in assisted living because she had become "difficult to deal with."More >>
Court records show she believed her son, Thomas Blessing, and his girlfriend were talking about putting her in assisted living because she had become "difficult to deal with."More >>
The man’s friend feels Starbucks' recent sensitivity training should have also covered people with speech disabilities, so that no one else is mocked.More >>
The man’s friend feels Starbucks' recent sensitivity training should have also covered people with speech disabilities, so that no one else is mocked.More >>
A new product that claims to eradicate mosquitoes is flying off the shelves at local stores as people hope to fight back against the large mosquito population this summer.More >>
A new product that claims to eradicate mosquitoes is flying off the shelves at local stores as people hope to fight back against the large mosquito population this summer.More >>
Officials have said they prefer to get the boys out as soon as possible because heavy rain is expected to start by Saturday, which almost surely will raise water levels again in the cave.More >>
Officials have said they prefer to get the boys out as soon as possible because heavy rain is expected to start by Saturday, which almost surely will raise water levels again in the cave.More >>
His father, Thomas D. Wininger, 40, originally of Sylvester, Georgia, allegedly punished the teen by handcuffing, hog-tying and placing shock collars that caused burn marks on his ankles, Myers says.More >>
His father, Thomas D. Wininger, 40, originally of Sylvester, Georgia, allegedly punished the teen by handcuffing, hog-tying and placing shock collars that caused burn marks on his ankles, Myers says.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a large fight at Broadway at the Beach around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4th. The holiday is one of the busiest times of the year for the city and for local businesses, according to local business owners.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a large fight at Broadway at the Beach around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4th. The holiday is one of the busiest times of the year for the city and for local businesses, according to local business owners.More >>
Alex and Jess Monney were doing renovations when they saw the message left by the previous owners.More >>
Alex and Jess Monney were doing renovations when they saw the message left by the previous owners.More >>
We always hear about people using Ancestry.com to find out where they come from, but you don’t hear a lot about long-lost dads or daughters connecting later in life.More >>
We always hear about people using Ancestry.com to find out where they come from, but you don’t hear a lot about long-lost dads or daughters connecting later in life.More >>