Statue of Liberty climber awaits court appearance - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Statue of Liberty climber awaits court appearance

NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.

A federal official says the woman told police she was protesting the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

A court appearance is expected sometime Thursday.

The official identifies the woman as Therese Okoumou. The official wasn't authorized to discuss it and spoke on the condition of anonymity. A message left at a possible phone number for the defendant hasn't been returned.

A group that organized a protest at the statue earlier Wednesday says she also took part in unfurling a banner at the statue's pedestal.

___

Associated Press Writer Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Defending champ Joey Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs

    Defending champ Joey Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 12:13 AM EDT2018-07-04 04:13:41 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 10:20 AM EDT2018-07-05 14:20:57 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

    The men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

    More >>

    The men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

    More >>

  • Americans celebrate July 4 with fireworks, parades, salutes

    Americans celebrate July 4 with fireworks, parades, salutes

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 12:08 AM EDT2018-07-04 04:08:39 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 10:20 AM EDT2018-07-05 14:20:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Spectators cheer as confetti falls during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Spectators cheer as confetti falls during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

    From New York to New Mexico, July Fourth events will celebrate what Americans have in common.

    More >>

    From New York to New Mexico, July Fourth events will celebrate what Americans have in common.

    More >>

  • 'Person of interest' sought in shooting of XXXTentacion

    'Person of interest' sought in shooting of XXXTentacion

    Thursday, July 5 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-07-05 13:28:27 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 9:56 AM EDT2018-07-05 13:56:33 GMT
    Law enforcement authorities in South Florida want to talk to a 22-year-old man wanted as a "person of interest" in the shooting death of rising rap star XXXTentacion (ex-ex-ex-ten-ta-see-YAWN).More >>
    Law enforcement authorities in South Florida want to talk to a 22-year-old man wanted as a "person of interest" in the shooting death of rising rap star XXXTentacion (ex-ex-ex-ten-ta-see-YAWN).More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly